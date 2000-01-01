Morgan Stanley UK Sterling Corp Bd I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.59%
- 3 Year sharpe1.30
- 3 Year alpha0.89
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Sterling Non-Gilt TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.37%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupMorgan Stanley
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0004757497
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income while also growing your investment by outperforming, net of fees, the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch Sterling Non-Gilt Index over 1 to 3 years.At least 80% of the Fund will be invested) in fixed interest securities (meaning debt securities such as bonds, debentures and securitised debt) issued by companies located globally, in Sterling (or hedged back to Sterling).