Morgan Stanley US Advantage I HAcc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- IA SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupMorgan Stanley
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BK0WFX38
Investment Strategy
The US Advantage Fund’s aim is to grow your investment over 3 – 5 years.The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities issued by US companies.