Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • IA SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupMorgan Stanley
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BK0WFX38

Investment Strategy

The US Advantage Fund’s aim is to grow your investment over 3 – 5 years.The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities issued by US companies.

