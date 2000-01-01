Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Global Balanced Risk Control Fund of Funds is to invest in units/shares of other collective investment schemes to provide an attractive level of total return, measured in Euro, while actively managing total portfolio risk. The Fund will implement tactical views on global fixed income and equity asset classes by investing primarily in undertakings for collective investments (“UCI”) including the Company’s Funds, ETFs, futures, investment funds managed by the Investment Adviser or its affiliates and other collective investment schemes.