Investment Strategy

The US Growth Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation, measured in US Dollars, by investing primarily in securities issued by US companies and on an ancillary basis in securities issued by companies that are not from the US. An issuer may be considered to be from a particular country (including the US) or geographic region if (i) its principal securities trading market is in that country or geographic region; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis it derives 50% or more of its annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed in that country or geographic region; or (iii) it is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, that country or geographic region. By applying these tests, it is possible that a particular issuer could be deemed to be from more than one country or geographic region.