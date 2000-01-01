Multilabel Lapis Glbl Top 50 DivYIdNaGBP

  • Yield History2.71%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.67
  • 3 Year alpha-2.4
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.89%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupGAM
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1394762717

Investment Strategy

The Lapis Global Top 50 Dividend Yield Fund is composed of 50 worldwide equally weighted stocks with a minimum of USD 25 billion of market capitalization and with uninterrupted and continuously increasing dividend payments over the last 25 years. The Fund is rebalanced on a quarterly basis (end of March, June, September, and December).

