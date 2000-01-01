Multilabel Lapis Glbl Top 50 DivYIdNaGBP
Fund Info
- Yield History2.71%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha-2.4
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.89%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1394762717
Investment Strategy
The Lapis Global Top 50 Dividend Yield Fund is composed of 50 worldwide equally weighted stocks with a minimum of USD 25 billion of market capitalization and with uninterrupted and continuously increasing dividend payments over the last 25 years. The Fund is rebalanced on a quarterly basis (end of March, June, September, and December).