Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund primarily invests in publicly traded debt securities of US corporate borrowers generally traded on a Recognized Exchange in the US. It seeks to generate superior yields through the Investment Manager's careful selection of debt securities that at the time of purchase have a rating of less than 'A' by Moody's (or as deemed equivalent by the Investment Manager) but which have been issued by what the Investment Manager considers to be sound well positioned enterprises possessing attractive longer term prospects. The Investment Manager intends that at the time of purchase the minimum credit rating will be B3 by Moody's (or as deemed equivalent by the Investment Manager). The Investment Manager may however, from time to time, at its discretion invest in securities rated in the higher categories.