Muzinich ShortDurationHY HGBP Inc A

  • Yield History5.12%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.88%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupMuzinich
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B685HQ37

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve attractive, low volatility returns through prudent investments in short duration high yield bonds. The Sub-Fund will attempt to deliver average annual gross returns significantly in excess over similar duration government bonds.

