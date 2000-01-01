Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide, over periods of five consecutive years beginning at the point of investment, a return on your investment (generated through an increase in the value of the assets held by the Fund and/or income received from those assets) through an actively managed portfolio, whilst also maintaining a risk profile of 8% -11% (i.e. an evaluation of the risks (e.g. risk of losses) associated with the portfolio) as measured by volatility (i.e. the degree of fluctuation) of the Fund’s returns, converted into an annual rate, over a five-year period).