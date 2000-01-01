Investment Strategy

MyMap 6 Fund seeks to achieve, over five year periods, a total return, in the form of capital growth and income, within a 10%-15% risk profile as measured by the Fund’s annualised volatility over a five year period, through an actively managed portfolio. Although the Fund will aim to deliver a total return over a specified period and maintain a pre-defined risk level, there is no guarantee that this will be achieved. The Fund’s NAV is likely to have high volatility owing to its pre-determined risk profile. The Fund’s risk profile may fall outside the stated range from time to time. There can be no guarantee that the Fund will maintain the target level of risk, especially during periods of unusually high or low volatility in the equity and fixed income markets. The Fund’s potential gains and losses are likely to be constrained by the aim to stay within the predefined risk profile. The Fund's capital is at risk.