Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Loomis Sayles U.S. Equity Leaders Fund (the “Fund”) is to achieve long-term growth of capital. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund focuses on stocks of large capitalisation companies, but the Fund may invest in companies of any size. The Fund’s equity investments include common stocks, preferred stocks and equity-related instruments. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in equity-linked notes1 and convertible bonds issued by U.S. companies as well as common stocks, preferred stocks, equity-linked notes, convertible bonds and other equity-related instruments issued by non-U.S. companies traded on non-U.S. exchanges or as depositary receipts. The Fund may invest no more than 10% of its assets in undertakings for collective investment.