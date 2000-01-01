Neptune Global Income F Acc GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.21%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.69
  • 3 Year alpha-5.76
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.20%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupNeptune
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B91SJC09

Investment Strategy

The Investment objective of the Neptune Global Income Fund is to generate rising levels of income with the potential of capital growth by investing predominantly in a concentrated portfolio of global securities, selected from across world equity markets. The Fund aims to achieve top quartile performance, in terms of total return, against the appropriate peer group.

