Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Neptune Quarterly Income Fund is to generate a rising level of income. Whilst income is the main objective, there is also potential for capital growth from an actively managed portfolio invested predominantly in UK securities and UK fixed interest stocks, with some overseas exposure. The Fund aims to achieve top quartile performance in terms of total return against the relevant peer group. Other eligible asset classes may include collective investment schemes, other transferable securities, cash or near cash, deposits and money market instruments.