Neptune UK Opportunities C Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History3.60%
- 3 Year sharpe0.21
- 3 Year alpha-3.58
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.02%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupNeptune
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BWFGPK18
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Neptune UK Opportunities Fund is to generate long-term growth by investing principally in UK Equities including those deemed to be “special situations”. Other eligible asset classes may include collective investment schemes, other transferable securities, cash or near cash, deposits and money market instruments. It is anticipated that derivatives instruments and forward transactions may be used by the ACD for efficient portfolio management.