Neuberger Berman EM Dbt Blnd GBPH P Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
- Manager GroupNeuberger Berman
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BGPZW838
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to Achieve an attractive level of total return from a blend of Hard currency-denominated debt issued in Emerging Market Countries, local currencies of Emerging Market Countries and debt issued by corporate issuers in Emerging Market Countries.