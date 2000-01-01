Neuberger Berman EM Dbt Blnd GBPH P Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
  • Manager GroupNeuberger Berman
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BGPZW838

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to Achieve an attractive level of total return from a blend of Hard currency-denominated debt issued in Emerging Market Countries, local currencies of Emerging Market Countries and debt issued by corporate issuers in Emerging Market Countries.

Latest news

