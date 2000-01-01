Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund will invest primarily in equity and equity-linked securities which are listed or traded on Recognised Markets globally and issued by companies that: (1) trade principally on a recognised stock exchange in Emerging Market Countries; (2) are organised under the laws of and have a principal office in Emerging Market Countries; or (3) derive 50% or more of their total revenues from, and/or have 50% or more of their total assets in, goods produced, sales made, profits generated or services performed in Emerging Market Countries.