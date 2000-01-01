Neuberger Berman HY Bd GBP Instl Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.76
  • 3 Year alpha-3.77
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML US HY Constnd TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.78%
  • Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupNeuberger Berman
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B1G9WC38

Investment Strategy

Achieve an attractive level of total return (income plus capital appreciation) from the high yield fixed income market.

Latest news

