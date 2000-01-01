New Capital China Equity GBP Ord Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.33
  • 3 Year alpha-3.37
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI China 10/40 NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF2.16%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupEFG
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B4M8JG83

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted securities issued by companies with principal offices or significant businessactivities in the Peoples Republic of China and Hong Kong.

