New Capital Glbl Eq Convict GBP Inst Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.73
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.69%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupEFG
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BWGC5T71

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to outperform the Benchmark over a rolling 3 year time frame. In seeking to achieve the Sub-Fund’s investment objective, the Sub-Fund will primarily invest in equities and equity-related securities (convertible bonds) of companies worldwide (without any particular geographic, sector or capitalisation focus) that are listed or traded on Recognised Markets worldwide. Consequently the Sub-Fund may have an exposure to emerging markets and such exposure may exceed 20% of the Sub-Fund’s net assets.

Latest news

