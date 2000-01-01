Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to outperform the Benchmark over a rolling 3 year time frame. In seeking to achieve the Sub-Fund’s investment objective, the Sub-Fund will primarily invest in equities and equity-related securities (convertible bonds) of companies worldwide (without any particular geographic, sector or capitalisation focus) that are listed or traded on Recognised Markets worldwide. Consequently the Sub-Fund may have an exposure to emerging markets and such exposure may exceed 20% of the Sub-Fund’s net assets.