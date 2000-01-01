New Capital US Growth GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.87
- 3 Year alpha-9.14
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRussell 1000 Growth TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.74%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupEFG
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B3M6FR88
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to outperform the broad market by actively investing in high quality US mid and large cap stocks that exhibit strong growth trends yet are trading at low relative valuation.