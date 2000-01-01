New Capital Wlthy Ntn Bd GBP Inst Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.19%
- 3 Year sharpe1.15
- 3 Year alpha0.66
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Eurodollar TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.47%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupEFG
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B41M1D28
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investments in a broadly diversified range of debt securities issued by governments, institutions and corporations in both developed and developing markets. The Fund is actively managed, generally holds debt securities with investment grade ratings and has no maturity limitations.