Newscape Global Mlt-Asst Cnsrv B GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-0.14
- 3 Year alpha-6.03
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA OE Mixed Invest 0-35% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF2.01%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupNewscape Capital
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BYX95K61
Investment Strategy
Produce a total return (total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends and distributions) with an emphasis on capital growth. The Fund will endeavour to achieve its investment objective by investing in a blend of Fixed Income with some Equity exposure as well as limited exposure to property and/or commodities, and permitted collective investment schemes.