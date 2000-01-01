Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve a positive return in sterling terms by investing across a range of asset classes. The Sub-Fund is managed to seek a minimum return of Retail Prices Index (RPI) +4% per annum over five years before fees. In doing so, the Sub-Fund aims to achieve a positive return on a rolling three year basis (meaning a period of three years, no matter which day you start on). However, a positive return is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur.