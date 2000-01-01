Ninety One American Franchise I Acc £

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.20%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha6.34
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • IA SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupNinety One
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1XFJ342

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth primarily through investment in a portfolio of equities issued by USA companies and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are equities issued by USA companies.

