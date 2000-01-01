Ninety One American Franchise I Acc £
Fund Info
- Yield History0.20%
- 3 Year sharpe0.82
- 3 Year alpha6.34
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- IA SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupNinety One
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1XFJ342
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth primarily through investment in a portfolio of equities issued by USA companies and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are equities issued by USA companies.