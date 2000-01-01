Ninety One Asia Pacific Franchise I Acc£

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.23%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.49
  • 3 Year alpha5.62
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupNinety One
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1XFJD49

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long term-capital growth primarily through investment in equities issued by companies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are equities issued by companies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan.

Latest news

