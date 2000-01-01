Ninety One Cautious Managed I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.27%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.67
  • 3 Year alpha-8.38
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK CPI + 4%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupNinety One
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2Q1J816

Investment Strategy

To provide a combination of income and long-term capital growth by investing conservatively in a diversified portfolio of equities, bonds and other fixed interest securities of high quality and marketability. It targets a return of UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) +4% each year (gross of fees) over 5 year rolling periods. While the Fund aims to achieve its objective and its performance target, there is no guarantee that either will be achieved, over 5 year rolling periods or over any period and there is a risk of loss.

