Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide long-term real returns measured in Sterling through a combination of income and capital growth by investing primarily in a globally diversified portfolio of assets. The Fund targets a return of UK CPI +5% (gross of fees) per annum over rolling 5 year periods. While the Fund aims to achieve real returns and its performance target, there is no guarantee that either will be achieved over the long term, or over any period of time. There is no guarantee that all capital invested in the Fund will be returned.