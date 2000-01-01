Ninety One Diversified Income K Inc 2 £

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.53%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.04
  • 3 Year alpha-1.12
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark4% p.a. (GBP)
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.61%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
  • Manager GroupNinety One
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYXJPZ14

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income with the opportunity for long-term capital growth.The Fund will invest in both fixed interest instruments and equities and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are fixed interest instruments and equities in order to benefit from risk reduction through diversification. Investment will be oriented towards fixed interest instruments and may include international as well as UK investments.

Latest news

