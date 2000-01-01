Ninety One EM Blnded Dbt I Acc £
Fund Info
- Yield History5.32%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.28
- 3 Year alpha-3.43
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkJPM GBI-EM Global Diversified TR LCL
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.89%
- IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
- Manager GroupNinety One
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJFLDK12
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and generate capital gains over the long term primarily through investment in public sector, sovereign and corporate fixed interest instruments issued by emerging market borrowers or borrowers that derive a predominant part of their economic activity from emerging market countries.