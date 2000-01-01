Ninety One Enhanced Natural Res I Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.02%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.39
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI Select Natural Res Cap NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • IA SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupNinety One
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2QVX896

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in securities issued by companies around the globe that are expected to benefit from a long term increase in the prices of commodities and natural resources, and in related derivatives.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .