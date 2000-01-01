Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide total returns comprised of capital growth (to grow the value of your investment) and income over at least 5 years. While the Fund aims to achieve a positive return, there is no guarantee it will be achieved over 5 years or over any period of time and there is risk of loss. The Fund invests in a broad range of assets around the world. These assets may include shares of companies (which may be of any size and in any industry sector), bonds (or similar debt-based assets), commodities, property and other alternative assets (such as hedge funds, infrastructure funds and private equity funds). Investments may be held directly in the asset itself (excluding commodities and property) or indirectly (e.g. using derivatives (financial contracts whose value is linked to the price of an underlying asset), exchange traded products and/or through funds).