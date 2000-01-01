Ninety One Global Energy I Inc £

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.69
  • 3 Year alpha-0.77
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI GE ex Sl GICS+ACWI/Egy 10-40 NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.91%
  • IA SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupNinety One
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMMVFQ59

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in equities issued by companies around the globe involved in the exploration, production or distribution of oil, gas and other energy sources or companies which service the energy industry and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are equities issued by companies around the globe involved in the exploration, production or distribution of oil, gas and other energy sources or companies which service the energy industry.

