Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.78%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupNinety One
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMXZ8789

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to grow the value of your investment and provide income over at least 5 year periods, after allowing for fees. The Fund invests primarily (at least two-thirds and typically substantially more) in the shares of companies which the Investment Manager believes contribute to positive environmental change through sustainable decarbonisation (the process of reducing carbon dioxide emissions).

