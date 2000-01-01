Ninety One Global Environment K Inc
Fund
Fund Info
Distribution Type: income
Benchmark: MSCI ACWI NR EUR
Legal Structure: Open Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
OCF: 0.70%
IA Sector: Global
Manager Group: Ninety One
Domicile: United Kingdom
ISIN: GB00BLM1PL39
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to grow the value of your investment and provide income over at least 5 year periods, after allowing for fees. The Fund invests primarily (at least two-thirds and typically substantially more) in the shares of companies which the Investment Manager believes contribute to positive environmental change through sustainable decarbonisation (the process of reducing carbon dioxide emissions).