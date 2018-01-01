Ninety One Global Income Opports I Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Ninety One Global Income Opports I Acc

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Ninety One

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B2Q1J816

Benchmark

UK CPI

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide income with the opportunity for capital growth (i.e. to grow the value of your investment) over at least 5 years. The Fund targets a return of UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) +4% each year (before fees), over 5-year rolling periods. While the Fund aims to achieve its objective and its performance target, there is no guarantee that either will be achieved, over 5-year rolling periods or over any period and there is a risk of loss.

