Ninety One Global Income Opports I Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Right Arrow 1
Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Ninety One
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B2Q1J816
Benchmark
UK CPI
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to provide income with the opportunity for capital growth (i.e. to grow the value of your investment) over at least 5 years. The Fund targets a return of UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) +4% each year (before fees), over 5-year rolling periods. While the Fund aims to achieve its objective and its performance target, there is no guarantee that either will be achieved, over 5-year rolling periods or over any period and there is a risk of loss.
Loading...
Loading Comparison