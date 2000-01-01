Ninety One Global Income Opports I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.42%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.05
  • 3 Year alpha-6.39
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkUK CPI + 4%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupNinety One
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B591W916

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide income with the opportunity for capital growth (i.e. to grow the value of your investment) over at least 5 years. The Fund targets a return of UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) +4% each year (before fees), over 5-year rolling periods. While the Fund aims to achieve its objective and its performance target, there is no guarantee that either will be achieved, over 5-year rolling periods or over any period and there is a risk of loss.

Visit our news hub for other news .