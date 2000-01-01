Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide income with the opportunity for capital growth (i.e. to grow the value of your investment) over at least 5 years. The Fund targets a return of UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) +4% each year (before fees), over 5-year rolling periods. While the Fund aims to achieve its objective and its performance target, there is no guarantee that either will be achieved, over 5-year rolling periods or over any period and there is a risk of loss.