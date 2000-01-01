Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide real returns (in excess of UK inflation, currently measured by the increase in the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI)) through capital growth (to grow the value of your investment) and income over at least 5 years. The Fund targets a return of UK CPI + 4% (before fees) per year over rolling 5-year periods. The Fund focuses on investing in companies and countries believed by the Investment Manager to have policies, operations and/or business models that aim to minimise their harmful effects on society and the environment, or whose products and/or services seek to benefit society and the environment.