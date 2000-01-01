Ninety One Global Quality Eq Inc I Inc-2

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.40%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.32
  • 3 Year alpha3.55
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupNinety One
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYYXX703

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and long-term capital growth primarily through investment in shares of companies around the world.

