Ninety One Global Special Sits I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.03%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.41
- 3 Year alpha-12.94
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.86%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupNinety One
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5M3GK38
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth over the long term primarily through investment in the shares of companies around the world. Investments will largely be determined by the application of a contrarian investment process and will be in a selection of companies which will not be restricted either by size, industry, or geographical location.