Ninety One Global Strategic Eq I Acc £ fund price, performance, charts and research

Ninety One Global Strategic Eq I Acc £
Fund
Global
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
Ninety One
United Kingdom
GB00B1XFJ672
MSCI ACWI NR USD
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth (to grow the value of your investment) over at least 5 years. The Fund invests primarily (at least two-thirds) in the shares of companies around the world and in related derivatives (financial contracts whose value is linked to the price of the shares of such companies). The Fund focuses on investing in companies expected to become more profitable due to operational and/or structural improvements.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News