Ninety One Global Total Ret Crdt I £ Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide total returns comprised of income and capital growth (to grow the value of your investment) over at least a full credit cycle (this objective may be measured over at least 5 years). The Fund targets a positive return of 3 month GBP LIBOR +4% before fees over a full credit cycle (which may be measured over 5-year rolling periods). While the Fund aims to achieve a positive return and its performance target, there is no guarantee that either will be achieved over the full credit cycle, or over any period of time, and there is a risk of loss.