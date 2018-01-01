Ninety One Global Total Ret Crdt I£ Inc2 fund price, performance, charts and research

Ninety One Global Total Ret Crdt I£ Inc2
Fund
£ Strategic Bond
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
Ninety One
United Kingdom
GB00BF4JM237
SONIA
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide total returns comprised of income and capital growth (to grow the value of your investment) over at least a full credit cycle (this objective may be measured over at least 5 years). The Fund targets a positive return of 3 month GBP LIBOR +4% before fees over a full credit cycle (which may be measured over 5-year rolling periods). While the Fund aims to achieve a positive return and its performance target, there is no guarantee that either will be achieved over the full credit cycle, or over any period of time, and there is a risk of loss.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News