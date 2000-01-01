Ninety One MA Protector 2 I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.67%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.08
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark5% p.a. (GBP)
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.99%
- IA SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupNinety One
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8FLYL21
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide long term capital growth from a multi-asset portfolio and to deliver protection at 80% of the Fund’s highest Share price ever achieved.