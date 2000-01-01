Ninety One MA Protector 2 I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.67%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.08
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark5% p.a. (GBP)
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.99%
  • IA SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupNinety One
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8FLYL21

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide long term capital growth from a multi-asset portfolio and to deliver protection at 80% of the Fund’s highest Share price ever achieved.

Latest news

