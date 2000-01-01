Ninety One UK Alpha J £ Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.06%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.15
- 3 Year alpha1.41
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.72%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupNinety One
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJFLDM36
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth and provide income primarily through investment in a portfolio of equities issued by UK companies. The Fund will be managed actively with a long term investment horizon and will focus on stocks believed to offer above average opportunities for total returns.