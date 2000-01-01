Ninety One UK Equity Income I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.88%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.08
- 3 Year alpha2.02
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.84%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupNinety One
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BV9G3J51
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income with the opportunity for capital growth primarily through investment in equities issued by UK companies.