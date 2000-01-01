Ninety One UK Smaller Coms A £ Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.88%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.07
  • 3 Year alpha8.68
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.58%
  • IA SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupNinety One
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031075558

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in equities issued by UK smaller companies and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are equities issued by UK smaller companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .