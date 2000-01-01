Nomura Fds Global Dynamic Bond ID GBP H
Fund Info
- Yield History2.62%
- 3 Year sharpe0.99
- 3 Year alpha2.91
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupNomura
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BTL1HB44
Investment Strategy
To provide a combination of income and growth through investing principally in debt securities with fixed or variable rates of income.