Nomura Fds Global Dynamic Bond ID GBP H

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.62%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.99
  • 3 Year alpha2.91
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupNomura
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BTL1HB44

Investment Strategy

To provide a combination of income and growth through investing principally in debt securities with fixed or variable rates of income.

Latest news

