Nomura Fds Japan High Conviction I GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.74
  • 3 Year alpha9.32
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.14%
  • IA SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupNomura
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BBT38790

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth throughinvestment in a concentrated, actively managed portfolio of Japanese equity securities.

Latest news

