Nomura Fds Japan Strategic Value ID GBPH fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in a portfolio of Japanese equity securities. The Sub-Fund shall invest, under normal market conditions, primarily in Equity and Equity-Related Securities listed or traded on a Recognised Exchange in Japan. The Sub-Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in Equity and Equity-Related Securities listed or traded on any Recognised Exchange outside Japan, provided that the business activities of the issuers of such securities are in Japan. It is anticipated that the Sub-Fund will invest across the entire range of capitalisations (from small cap to large cap). The Sub-Fund will seek to identify Equity and Equity-Related Securities whose valuations are, in the opinion of the Sub-Investment Manager, low in comparison to assets and profitability, and which may be expected to rise in the future.