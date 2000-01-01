Nomura Global Sustainable Eq F GBP Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF-
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupNomura
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BMWHS192

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in a relatively concentrated, actively managed portfolio of global equity securities issued by companies with a high overall positive impact on society.

